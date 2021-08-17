Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter

(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A new Iowa schools superintendent is apologizing for plagiarizing parts of a welcome letter she sent to district families, acknowledging she copied several phrases word for word from a similar letter a New York superintendent authored in 2017.

Dr. Christine Trujillo, who recently started as superintendent of public schools in Gilbert, Iowa, admitted that her Aug. 10 back-to-school letter copied from a 2017 letter by Superintendent Gerard Poole of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District in New York.

Trujillo says she had no personal connection to Poole, and she was in a hurry to get the letter out while preparing for the school year.

Trujillo previously served as assistant superintendent of learning and leadership for Tempe Schools in Arizona.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids
59-year-old Joe Smith is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he slowly recovers in the...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 intensive care patient urges others to get the shot
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision

Latest News

FILE - Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film "Field of...
Field of Dreams movie to get TV show adaptation by The Office showrunner
An Iowa family says they are desperate to get their loved one in Afghanistan to safety.
Iowa family worried about loved one in Kabul
Major League Baseball now knows which teams will play next year at the Field of Dreams.
Chicago Cubs to face Cincinnati Reds in next season's Field of Dreams game
U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless...
Experts to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans