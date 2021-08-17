Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids
59-year-old Joe Smith is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he slowly recovers in the...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 intensive care patient urges others to get the shot
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision

Latest News

Robert Durst admitted publicly for the first time Monday at this murder trial that he had, in...
Robert Durst says he lied, penned ‘cadaver’ note to police
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii