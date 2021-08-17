Show You Care
Multiple sources: Cubs, Reds to appear in next Field of Dreams game

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a successful event and game in Dyersville, Major League Baseball is poised to return with another regional favorite team, according to multiple media outlets.

NBC Sports Chicago was the first to report that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play at the Field of Dreams site in 2022, likely on August 11. The Des Moines Register later confirmed NBC Sports Chicago’s reporting.

Rob Manfred, MLB’s commissioner, said last week that the league planned to make a return to the mythical field.

