Multiple sources: Cubs, Reds to appear in next Field of Dreams game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a successful event and game in Dyersville, Major League Baseball is poised to return with another regional favorite team, according to multiple media outlets.

NBC Sports Chicago was the first to report that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play at the Field of Dreams site in 2022, likely on August 11. The Des Moines Register later confirmed NBC Sports Chicago’s reporting.

Rob Manfred, MLB’s commissioner, said last week that the league planned to make a return to the mythical field.

