Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More Pleasant Weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much movement is expected in the weather pattern in the next couple of days. Highs slowly climb near 90 with dew points moving through the 60s. A cold front approaches from the Plains on Friday bringing our next chance of rainfall. Scattered showers and storms could linger into early Saturday. Early next week we also have some rain chances. Good news for weekend plans much of it remains dry. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids
59-year-old Joe Smith is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he slowly recovers in the...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 intensive care patient urges others to get the shot
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Temperatures & humidity levels start to rise
kcrg wx
Quiet yet again, slowly warming through the week
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast