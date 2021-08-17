More Pleasant Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much movement is expected in the weather pattern in the next couple of days. Highs slowly climb near 90 with dew points moving through the 60s. A cold front approaches from the Plains on Friday bringing our next chance of rainfall. Scattered showers and storms could linger into early Saturday. Early next week we also have some rain chances. Good news for weekend plans much of it remains dry. Have a great night.

