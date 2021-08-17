Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A late-evening incident at a southeast side convenience store in Cedar Rapids led to a short foot chase and arrest, according to law enforcement officials.

Dante Leavy Martin, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and interference with official acts.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were sent to a report of a person who had a shotgun at a Hawkeye Convenience Store, located at 1581 First Avenue SE. Officers believe that the person, later identified as Martin, confronted another person outside of the store about drugs. When the person said they had nothing to do with drugs, Martin allegedly went to a Dodge Avenger nearby and grabbed a sawed-off shotgun. He then returned to the victim’s car, opening the door and ordering them out of the vehicle.

The person exited the car but ran into the convenience store and was followed by Martin, according to officials. However, police said that Martin quickly exited, moving the Avenger to the back of the store and running away from the scene on foot.

Martin was found on the roof of a restaurant across the street from the convenience store, located at 1616 First Avenue NE. Officers attempted to confront him, when he allegedly jumped off the roof and again fled on foot. He was caught quickly and taken to Mercy Medical Center for injuries he sustained after jumping off the roof.

Officers later determined that the Avenger had been reported stolen in Waterloo.

Martin is now being held at the Linn County Jail.

