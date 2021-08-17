Show You Care
Linn-Mar and Marion Independent Schools to add new program for high school students

(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Venture program, which was developed in the spring of 2021 at Linn-Mar, aims to help students apply their classwork to real-world experiences. The course works in conjunction with the Marion Economic Development Corporation, or MEDCO.

“We’re trying to take this traditional way of learning, and really open up, open up the world to how they can truly learn that and we think it’ll be a lot more impactful,” said Nick Glew, MEDCO president. “We really break down those walls of the traditional classroom and really show them that, you know, the world is full of opportunities,”.

MEDCO helps students develop project ideas and research by connecting them with businesses outside of the school district to apply what they’ve learned.

Students are able to choose from ten areas of study: Advanced Business, Environmental Science, Behavioral Science, Government and Law, Business Foundations, Health, Digital Design and Communication, Life Science, Earth Science, Writing.

“What we need to be talking about is how do we how do we help students find their passion,” said Glew.

Glew says knowing what career you want to pursue at a young age can be overwhelming for high school students.

“We’re just trying to create really dynamic real life examples of how they can not just get their classroom learning in but begin to get taste of what different careers might look like,” said Glew.

Both high schools start their 2021-2022 school year next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

