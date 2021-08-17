Iowa official says expect first redistricting maps Sept. 16

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state official says the first Iowa redistricting maps will be delivered on Sept. 16, beginning the process for redrawing political boundaries for legislative and congressional districts.

Ed Cook, legal counsel for the Iowa Legislative Services Agency says the agency received updated software and U.S. Census data from a state vendor on Monday and will begin drawing new maps. Once the maps are delivered state law gives the Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission 14 days to hold public hearings to gather public comment and prepare a report for the Iowa Legislature.

Three days after they receive the report, lawmakers may meet in special session to vote on the maps.

