Iowa official says expect first redistricting maps Sept. 16

A map of Iowa's current congressional districts, as of August 2021. New boundaries will be drawn based on 2020 Census data, with a first draft expected by Sept. 16, 2021.(AP GraphicsBank)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state official says the first Iowa redistricting maps will be delivered on Sept. 16, beginning the process for redrawing political boundaries for legislative and congressional districts.

Ed Cook, legal counsel for the Iowa Legislative Services Agency says the agency received updated software and U.S. Census data from a state vendor on Monday and will begin drawing new maps. Once the maps are delivered state law gives the Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission 14 days to hold public hearings to gather public comment and prepare a report for the Iowa Legislature.

Three days after they receive the report, lawmakers may meet in special session to vote on the maps.

