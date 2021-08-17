Iowa family worried about loved one in Kabul

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa family says they are desperate to get their loved one in Afghanistan to safety.

The Krauss family hosted a foreign exchange student from Afghanistan about 15 years ago in Knoxville.

After returning to Afghanistan, he started working for the U.S. government as a translator.

The family says he is now hiding in Kabul in fear for his life following the Taliban takeover.

They did not want to identify him because it would put him in danger.

The family says he applied for an emergency visa weeks ago to escape the country. But his paperwork is still pending approval.

“If it was your best friend, the person who has supported you through the worst days of your life and the greatest days of your life, right? You would do anything to help that person,” Deborah Krauss said. “And he has been that to me. And so, I will speak to whoever I need to. I will do whatever I need to do to help him.”

The family says they contacted Governor Kim Reynolds’ office, Senator Joni Ernst, and Senator Chuck Grassley for help.

The Office of the Governor issued the following statement:

“The state of Iowa has resettled 94 Iraqi and Afghan SIV recipients since Fiscal Year 2017, and we are exploring how we can continue to support Afghan SIV recipients who supported the U.S. Government.

“We are currently waiting on additional details from the federal government to understand any new emergency processing and ensure proper vetting for any SIV or refugee resettlement.”

