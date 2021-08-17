Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Linn County has been charged with multiple offenses after allegedly manipulating medical bills to achieve undue benefits.

Demarius Deshawn Mallett, 34, of Hiawatha, was charged with insurance fraud by presenting false information, second-degree fraudulent practices, forgery, and tampering with records. The first two charges are class D felonies, with the latter classified as aggravated misdemeanors.

According to criminal complaints and information provided by investigators, Mallett allegedly filed an altered hospital billing statement to his insurance agent. Officials said he increased the amount on the bill by over $6,000 in order to receive those extra benefits from the insurer.

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau was the lead investigator on this case.

Mallett will appear at trial at a later date.

