Field of Dreams movie to get TV show adaptation by The Office showrunner

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville’s claim to fame, the 1989 movie Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, is set to be adapted into a TV series for streaming service Peacock.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the show will be written and produced by Mike Schur (The Office, Parks and Rec, The Good Place).

The news come just after the first MLB game was played at the iconic movie site in Dyersville. And a second game at the site, between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, is reportedly planned for next year.

Things are still early on in the show’s development, so there are no reports of actors having been cast, or news on whether any filming will be done in Iowa.

Peacock told the Hollywood Reporter that the series will reimagine the movie’s mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic.

