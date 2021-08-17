Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Field of Dreams movie to get TV show adaptation by The Office showrunner

FILE - Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film "Field of...
FILE - Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film "Field of Dreams," emerge from the cornfield at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, in this undated file photo. Three decades after Kevin Costner's character built a ballpark in a cornfield in the movie "Field of Dreams," the iconic site in Dyersville, Iowa, prepares to host the state's first Major League Baseball game at a built-for-the-moment stadium for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville’s claim to fame, the 1989 movie Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, is set to be adapted into a TV series for streaming service Peacock.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the show will be written and produced by Mike Schur (The Office, Parks and Rec, The Good Place).

The news come just after the first MLB game was played at the iconic movie site in Dyersville. And a second game at the site, between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, is reportedly planned for next year.

Things are still early on in the show’s development, so there are no reports of actors having been cast, or news on whether any filming will be done in Iowa.

Peacock told the Hollywood Reporter that the series will reimagine the movie’s mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids
59-year-old Joe Smith is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he slowly recovers in the...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 intensive care patient urges others to get the shot
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision

Latest News

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
An Iowa family says they are desperate to get their loved one in Afghanistan to safety.
Iowa family worried about loved one in Kabul
Major League Baseball now knows which teams will play next year at the Field of Dreams.
Chicago Cubs to face Cincinnati Reds in next season's Field of Dreams game
U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless...
Experts to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans