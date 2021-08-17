Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food made at Midwestern’s plants.(AP Graphics)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after they say inspections of their plants showed conditions that likely contributed to the illness or death of hundreds of dogs.

The FDA says the investigation began with reports of dogs that had become ill or died after eating SPORTMiX brand dry dog food manufactured by Midwestern.

Samples were later found to contain extremely high levels of aflatoxin. The tests showed levels as high as 558 parts per billion (ppb). The FDA considers pet food to be contaminated if it contains more than 20 ppb.

The company issued a recall in January that expanded in March after the dog food was found to be contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA says aflatoxins are mold toxins which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxins can cause illness and death in pets.

So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food made at Midwestern’s plants.

The FDA is requesting a written response from the company outlining steps they’ve made to correct the violations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids
59-year-old Joe Smith is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he slowly recovers in the...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 intensive care patient urges others to get the shot
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
After years of suspicion, a reckoning for R. Kelly
According to the DEA, counterfeit pills are made to look like legitimate pharmaceuticals, like...
DEA encouraging parents to talk drug problems with children
Bloomsbury Farm reveals Big Brothers Big Sisters corn maze as the organization calls for more...
Bloomsbury Farm reveals Big Brothers Big Sisters corn maze as the organization calls for more mentors
A Cedar Rapids woman from Haiti has heard firsthand from family about the current situation...
Cedar Rapids woman from Haiti organizing efforts to help victims of earthquake
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
No ICU beds are available in Alabama as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise