Consumers likely have to search for an at-home COVID-19 Test

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Experts say the delta variant is increasing COVID-19 cases across the county, which means the demand for testing is also increasing. However, multiple drugstores are running out or low on rapid COVID-19 tests.

We went to multiple drug stores around Cedar Rapids and Marion where we found signs saying “no COVID-19 tests” and shelves with little or no rapid tests remaining. PCR COVID-19 tests were available in these stores, but they cost $150 with a wait time of three to five days.

TestIowa does offer free tests for people, delivered to any address. However, it could potentially take about two to three days for somebody to receive test results. We ordered a TestIowa test online, which took about two days to ship to KCRG. After completing the test, we dropped it off at UPS. UPS, then, delivers it to the State Hygienic Lab, where results are given in 24 hours once it’s received.

People can also pick up the test at a “pick-up location” to speed up the process by avoiding shipping. People can also get tested at many health care facilities, and even pharmacies.

Our Des Moines ABC affiliate, WOI, reported prisoners will build more TestIowa test kits to help with demand. The Iowa Department of Public Health said this will help get test kits delivered to homes sooner.

