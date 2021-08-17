Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Consumers likely have to search for an at-home COVID-19 Test

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Experts say the delta variant is increasing COVID-19 cases across the county, which means the demand for testing is also increasing. However, multiple drugstores are running out or low on rapid COVID-19 tests.

We went to multiple drug stores around Cedar Rapids and Marion where we found signs saying “no COVID-19 tests” and shelves with little or no rapid tests remaining. PCR COVID-19 tests were available in these stores, but they cost $150 with a wait time of three to five days.

TestIowa does offer free tests for people, delivered to any address. However, it could potentially take about two to three days for somebody to receive test results. We ordered a TestIowa test online, which took about two days to ship to KCRG. After completing the test, we dropped it off at UPS. UPS, then, delivers it to the State Hygienic Lab, where results are given in 24 hours once it’s received.

People can also pick up the test at a “pick-up location” to speed up the process by avoiding shipping. People can also get tested at many health care facilities, and even pharmacies.

Our Des Moines ABC affiliate, WOI, reported prisoners will build more TestIowa test kits to help with demand. The Iowa Department of Public Health said this will help get test kits delivered to homes sooner.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision
One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids
Fair was canceled last year because of pandemic
Iowa State Fair seeing large turnout
Family of Gus Mormann suing Manchester
Family of man killed during police pursuit suing city of Manchester

Latest News

Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
United Way to hold virtual COVID-19 information panel with Iowa healthcare workers
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases