Central Iowa deputies rescue injured bald eagle, now recovering

BAXTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of sheriff’s deputies helped save a bald eagle in Jasper County over the weekend.

According to television station KCCI, a pair of deputies in the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the injured bird in the 9600 block of County Road F17. It was injured and unable to fly, according to officials, exhibiting signs of “road rash and bruises.”

While the eagle was “not so happy,” according to the sheriff’s office, the two deputies, along with another two who came to assist, were able to safely relocate the bird to the nonprofit organization Saving Our Avian Resources.

The bald eagle, now named Jade, is expected to survive.

