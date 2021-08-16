United Way to hold virtual COVID-19 information panel with Iowa healthcare workers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The United Way is patterning with Johnson and Washington counties for a virtual panel discussion to give a COVID-19 update this week.

The discussion is expected to include information on the Delta variant, vaccines, and masking.

It’s scheduled to run from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone interested can register starting on Monday to get a free Zoom link to watch the panel and submit questions.

The University of Iowa, Mercy Iowa City, and United Way will conduct the virtual discussion and answer submitted questions.

They’ll also present up-to-date facts about the pandemic.

