Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

United Way to hold virtual COVID-19 information panel with Iowa healthcare workers

(wlox)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The United Way is patterning with Johnson and Washington counties for a virtual panel discussion to give a COVID-19 update this week.

The discussion is expected to include information on the Delta variant, vaccines, and masking.

It’s scheduled to run from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone interested can register starting on Monday to get a free Zoom link to watch the panel and submit questions.

The University of Iowa, Mercy Iowa City, and United Way will conduct the virtual discussion and answer submitted questions.

They’ll also present up-to-date facts about the pandemic.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision
Family of Gus Mormann suing Manchester
Family of man killed during police pursuit suing city of Manchester
The Reittinger family lives next door to the Field of Dreams. They gave up a little land to...
Family living next to Field of Dreams provides land for the game
Fair was canceled last year because of pandemic
Iowa State Fair seeing large turnout
Cleanup after EF3 tornado
Volunteers clean up Boscobel

Latest News

Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases
The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy
The transportation-wide mask mandate, which includes inside airports, remains in place through...
Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US