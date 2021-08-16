Two hurt after vehicle collision

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s office says two people were injured after their vehicle collided Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 11901 16th Ave SW.

On Sunday, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Linn County Rescue 57, the Atkins Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service were dispatched just before 12:45 P.M. to a two vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered that a westbound Ford Explorer turning into the Ced-Rel Supper Club lot failed to yield at a crossover. The explorer was struck by an eastbound Mazda-6 passenger car in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30.

Area Ambulance Service transported the 23-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger of the Mazda-6 to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies identified the driver of the Ford Explorer as 60-year-old Lester Corey. Corey was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was cited for failing to yield upon entering a through highway.

