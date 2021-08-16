Trees growth in Cedar Rapids could likely affect how long it takes to restore power in the future

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After wide-scale damage from the derecho, people were without power for weeks after the derecho on August 10, 2020. Tree growth in Cedar Rapids will play an important role in how long it could take to repair power lines in the future.

Trees falling down damage both overhead and underground wires. But, Cedar Rapids lost around 65 percent to 75 percent of its tree canopy. Ideally, this means fewer tress breaking power lines or stopping crews when they fall in a storm. However, new trees will grow, and they won’t be as strong as some of the older trees that fell in the derecho.

Terry Sullivan, who is the Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative CEO, said this means in the short term, trees might not be as significant of a barrier to making repairs. But, in the long term, could become a larger issue in the future.

“Softer Maples or some of these other trees, in ten years they can be back up on the lines,” he said. “They grow fast, they branch out fast. But softer trees go down easier and take less wind to go down.”

Sullivan said his company is focusing more on increasing tree trimming, so trees are further away from power lines.

May Farlinger, who is the director for operations for Alliant Energy, said she has never seen a storm like the August 10th derecho in her 16 years at Alliant. She said it was the most devastating storm the company has ever seen.

“The numbers kinda speak for themselves,” Farlinger said. “We had over 265,000 customers without power, 341 communities that were impacted by the storm. Just significant widespread devastation.”

She said more than 3,600 poles and 6 million feet of wire, enough to run from Cedar Rapids to Walt Disney World, were replaced after the storm. Farlinger said one positive from making all these repairs was every circuit in the city of Cedar Rapids was inspected for damage. She said this has created an electric grid less likely to go dark during a storm

“As we’ve seen some storm events since the derecho, our system has performed really well,” Farlinger said. “And so, we’re seeing some greater reliability, greater robustness and resiliency coming out of that grid because we’ve done so much work to it over the course of the last year.”

