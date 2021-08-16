Show You Care
Sunny and dry most of the week, earliest rain chance is Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on more nice weather across eastern Iowa. Highs today will reach the lower and middle 80s once again with a light southeast wind. Tonight, lows should again drop down into the 50s, which may be our last night of widespread 50s for a while. Looking ahead, the pattern remains blocked through Thursday night with a gradual warming trend likely. Highs should approach 90 by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is still tough to come by, but a cold front is still on track later this week which may feasibly bring us a few showers or storms later Friday into Friday night. Look for a mostly or entirely dry weekend with highs into the 80s.

