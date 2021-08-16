Some Iowans receive third vaccine dose

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) -Some familiar faces arrived at clinics and pharmacies Saturday to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The patients taking up many of the appointments were those getting their third dose of the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control just cleared the additional dose for people who are immunocompromised. Pharmacies in Iowa immediately welcomed people to get the booster.

Many in that group were originally vaccinated in the winter or early spring and are now looking for extra protection as case numbers rise.

“I have an autoimmune condition and been hearing a lot, reading quite a bit about the long-lasting effect or the effect of producing antibodies by people that have autoimmune conditions,” said Roy Johnson, who got a third dose at a Hy-Vee in Waukee.

“So, when it was made available I thought, well, may as well go ahead and get the third shot.”

The clearance to give some people a third dose brought in more patients, even as supply of the vaccine far exceeds demand.

“There is plenty of vaccine supply to accommodate both those individuals coming in for that third dose if they’re eligible as well as anyone who may not yet have even gotten their first or second doses of any of the manufacturers,” said Christina Gayman, a spokesperson for Hy-Vee.

The third dose is only available for those who took Pfizer or Moderna for their first two doses. The CDC is not recommending an additional shot for those who received Johnson & Johnson.

The CDC recommends at least a 28-day gap between receiving the second and third doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

