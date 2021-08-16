Show You Care
Shrimp product recall expanded due to potential Salmonella contamination

Additional frozen shrimp products are now under a recall nationwide after a salmonella outbreak...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Additional frozen shrimp products are now under a recall nationwide after a salmonella outbreak in several states.

The recall was initially issued in June, but has now been expanded out of an abundance of caution.

The CDC and FDA said the company, Avanti Frozen Foods of India, manufactured the products.

The recall affects products imported to the U.S. between November last year to May this year.

The FDA said there are at least nine total illnesses linked to the recalled products.

Three of the people sick had to go to the hospital.

For a full list of affected products, click here.

