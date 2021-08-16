Show You Care
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast Cedar Rapids.

It happened at the intersection of Blairs Ferry Road and C Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man riding the motorcycle went to the hospital.

There has been no word on his condition.

Police said the other vehicle involved drove away from the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police did not provide a description of the vehicle.

