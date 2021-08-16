Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is asking for information regarding a Cedar Rapids boat crash on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened at 2 p.m. at Mohawk Park when a man being pulled on an inflatable tube hit a pontoon boat. Law enforcement said the inflatable tube was being pulled by a white and green watercraft.

There has been no update on the man’s condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or what led up to it, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at 319-350-2863.

