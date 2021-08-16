Iowa State lands highest AP college football ranking ever; Iowa sits at 18th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Both of the teams in Iowa in college football’s top tier are in the Associated Press’ preseason rankings that were released on Monday, with one making history in multiple ways.

Iowa State University, coming off a season that ended with a Fiesta Bowl victory and #8 national ranking, enters the season ranked at #7 in the introductory AP poll. This is the school’s highest ranking ever in that poll, and also sets the mark for the team’s highest preseason ranking. The previous record heading into a season for the Cyclones was #20. They have been ranked in three straight preseason AP rankings.

The Cyclones hope to build off of a 9-3 record in 2020 campaign, which included a nearly-perfect 8-1 Big 12 Conference record. Their first game is September 4 at 3:30 p.m. against the University of Northern Iowa, available to stream on ESPN+.

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes entered the poll ranked #18 after finishing the season #15. The school’s COVID-19-truncated season finished 6-2, with a six-game winning streak at the end of their season. The final two games of the season, against Michigan and the Music City Bowl against Missouri, were canceled due to virus concerns on the opposing teams. The Hawkeyes open their season at home on September 4 at 2:30 p.m. against the Indiana Hoosiers, who start off ranked #17 by the AP.

The two in-state teams take on each other in Ames on September 11, televised by ABC. The game will be available live on KCRG-TV9 at 3:30 p.m.

