Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State lands highest AP college football ranking ever; Iowa sits at 18th

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Both of the teams in Iowa in college football’s top tier are in the Associated Press’ preseason rankings that were released on Monday, with one making history in multiple ways.

Iowa State University, coming off a season that ended with a Fiesta Bowl victory and #8 national ranking, enters the season ranked at #7 in the introductory AP poll. This is the school’s highest ranking ever in that poll, and also sets the mark for the team’s highest preseason ranking. The previous record heading into a season for the Cyclones was #20. They have been ranked in three straight preseason AP rankings.

The Cyclones hope to build off of a 9-3 record in 2020 campaign, which included a nearly-perfect 8-1 Big 12 Conference record. Their first game is September 4 at 3:30 p.m. against the University of Northern Iowa, available to stream on ESPN+.

Read more about the other teams in the 2021 preseason Associated Press college football poll here.

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes entered the poll ranked #18 after finishing the season #15. The school’s COVID-19-truncated season finished 6-2, with a six-game winning streak at the end of their season. The final two games of the season, against Michigan and the Music City Bowl against Missouri, were canceled due to virus concerns on the opposing teams. The Hawkeyes open their season at home on September 4 at 2:30 p.m. against the Indiana Hoosiers, who start off ranked #17 by the AP.

The two in-state teams take on each other in Ames on September 11, televised by ABC. The game will be available live on KCRG-TV9 at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision
One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Fair was canceled last year because of pandemic
Iowa State Fair seeing large turnout
Family of Gus Mormann suing Manchester
Family of man killed during police pursuit suing city of Manchester
The Reittinger family lives next door to the Field of Dreams. They gave up a little land to...
Family living next to Field of Dreams provides land for the game

Latest News

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, August 15, 2021
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, August 15, 2021
People at the Iowa State Fair are trying to keep the game of horseshoe alive.
Iowa horseshoe club keeping sport from dying out at State Fairgrounds
The new FieldTurf in the south end zone of Kinnick Stadium Friday, May 29, 2009 in Iowa City....
16 players named to the 2021 University of Iowa Hawkeye Football Player Council
Baseball fan Matt Nelson at Field of Dreams
Field of Dreams becomes Iowa man's 134th pro ballpark visited