Iowa State Fair seeing large turnout

Des Moines, Iowa (KCCI) -Iowa State Fair organizers are not focused on breaking their 1 million visitor attendance record set in 2019.

“It’s 100% better than the fair was last year no matter what it is. That’s for sure,” said CEO Gary Slater.

Thursday’s opening day greeted 78,000 visitors while Friday had 104,000 visitors.

“The high (Thursday) was 91, but oh my gosh it felt like 105 to me because the humidity was so high,” Slater said.

Saturday is a different story. Thousands of visitors came to the fairgrounds. The great weather through the weekend will continue to help the fair’s turnout.

“This weather is just beautiful weather to be outside and enjoying the fair. We love weather like this, sunny, 80s, low humidity,” Slater said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.