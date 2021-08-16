Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa horseshoe club keeping sport from dying out at State Fairgrounds

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People at the Iowa State Fair are trying to keep the game of horseshoe alive.

Iowa State Horseshoe Pitching Club’s tournaments happened over the weekend.

They said the popularity of “bags,” also known as “cornhole,” has become a cheaper alternative. But they say the sport is rich with history.

A trailer is parked on the side of the courts, which contains more than 100 years of horseshoe pitching history at the Iowa State Fair.

The walls are lined with champions, trophies, antique horseshoes, and pictures of past teams.

Athletes emphasize the sport is easy to pick up and not very strenuous on the body.

“This is a fun game, and maybe not only for the youth,” said Roz Smith, of Pleasant Hill. “There are people that don’t really know about this sport in their 30s, 40s, 50s that maybe do play cornhole. If they tried this game, they would really like it.”

While it was a small circle of clubs competing this past weekend, they’re ready to welcome new players.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision
Family of Gus Mormann suing Manchester
Family of man killed during police pursuit suing city of Manchester
The Reittinger family lives next door to the Field of Dreams. They gave up a little land to...
Family living next to Field of Dreams provides land for the game
Fair was canceled last year because of pandemic
Iowa State Fair seeing large turnout
Cleanup after EF3 tornado
Volunteers clean up Boscobel

Latest News

The Field of Dreams movie site will once again be open to fans starting Monday.
Field of Dreams movie site to reopen to public Monday
People at the Iowa State Fair are trying to keep the game of horseshoe alive.
Iowa horseshoe club keeping sport from dying out at State Fairgrounds
This week, United Way is partnering with Johnson and Washington counties for a virtual panel...
United Way to hold virtual COVID-19 information panel with Iowa healthcare workers
ReSET CR is a Cedar Rapids-based group that aims to prevent gun violence.
Cedar Rapids group aims to prevent gun violence in communities