Iowa horseshoe club keeping sport from dying out at State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People at the Iowa State Fair are trying to keep the game of horseshoe alive.

Iowa State Horseshoe Pitching Club’s tournaments happened over the weekend.

They said the popularity of “bags,” also known as “cornhole,” has become a cheaper alternative. But they say the sport is rich with history.

A trailer is parked on the side of the courts, which contains more than 100 years of horseshoe pitching history at the Iowa State Fair.

The walls are lined with champions, trophies, antique horseshoes, and pictures of past teams.

Athletes emphasize the sport is easy to pick up and not very strenuous on the body.

“This is a fun game, and maybe not only for the youth,” said Roz Smith, of Pleasant Hill. “There are people that don’t really know about this sport in their 30s, 40s, 50s that maybe do play cornhole. If they tried this game, they would really like it.”

While it was a small circle of clubs competing this past weekend, they’re ready to welcome new players.

