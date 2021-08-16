Iowa elected officials react to Afghanistan government collapse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Iowa’s elected officials are calling out the Biden administration over what they’re calling a failure of leadership and a reckless withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

It comes after the Taliban took over the capital and regained control of the country over the weekend.

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says the U.S. government needed a better plan for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

He posted to Twitter, saying, “What’s happening in Afghanistan is a failure of leadership. We needed a plan for withdrawal. This looks like the fall of Saigon all over again.”

Rep. Randy Feenstra said it will go down in history as a “colossal failure of leadership by the Biden administration” that could have dire consequences for the U.S. and our allies abroad.

Sen. Joni Ernst also discussed the matter during a recent interview, saying that to allow Afghanistan to, “fall like this without any sort of plan or recourse, is shameful.”

She says, “It is all on President Biden.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson said in a tweet, the situation is heart-wrenching to watch unfold.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that the Afghanistan government’s fall to the Taliban happened more quickly than the Biden administration anticipated.

