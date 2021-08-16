Show You Care
Group meets young people where they’re at to try and prevent gun violence in Cedar Rapids

ReSET CR helps to prevent youth gun violence
ReSET CR helps to prevent youth gun violence
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The SET Fund recently published a white paper detailing how it’s been addressing the issue of gun violence involving young people in Cedar Rapids.

“No doubt, this work has saved lives,” Rachel Rockwell said, SET Fund Program Manager.

According to the white paper, it’s a small number of the general population in Cedar Rapids that is involved in violent street groups.

”Just around one half of one percent of the population are suffering or creating kind of the traumatic experiences,” Rockwell explained.

In Cedar Rapids that’s less than 100 people.

ReSET CR is a group of community members that formed through the SET Fund, they’re actively meeting young people where they’re at to try and prevent gun violence.

”We go, we meet with them, go to their homes and the primary message is I love you. We want you safe, alive and out of prison,” Ture’ Morrow explained.

The pandemic stopped most activities, but it did not stop shootings which were on the rise. ReSET CR did porch talks to meet with at risk young people as they isolated, and they’re looking at data from 2019 to 2020 to get a baseline.

“In Cedar Rapids the gun homicide rate only increased 42.9% compared to 80% overall for the state,” Rockwell said.

The goal is to prevent gun violence before it’s too late, and they’ll measure the success of their efforts along the way.

“Some of the things that we’ll look at, at the end of the year are like the number of shots fired that are reported, and the number of folks who get hit with bullets, and the number of homicides,” Rockwell said.

“We need everybody to pitch in and realize that these youths, they’re not bad kids, they just need guidance and direction,” Morrow said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

