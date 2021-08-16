Felon sentenced to federal prison for firearm possession

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A convicted felon from Waterloo has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for possession of a firearm.

Mar’yo Doyuan Lindsey, 26, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm as a felon in March 2021. He was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release on Thursday.

Lindsey’s vehicle was stopped by Iowa State Patrol for speeding in July 2020, where an Iowa State Trooper found a high-capacity magazine loaded with ammunition for a Canik firearm. The trooper saw marijuana in the front seat of Lindsey’s car, which prompted the search.

Lindsey is in U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be moved to federal prison.

