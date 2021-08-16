Cedar Rapids group aims to prevent gun violence in communities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids group with a goal of ending gun violence hosted an event Sunday night in the city’s NewBo District.

Volunteers of the group talk directly to those who are effected by gun violence in Cedar Rapids communities. From there, they try and find ways to raise awareness of these situations, and help resolve them to prevent further violence.

Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation Program Officer Rachel Rockwell says ReSET CR wants to get rid of some that hurt in their city. The event emphasized the importance of the group and their interaction with the community.

“As the street outreach team has been out meeting with youth and families who have been impacted by violence in our community we have learned that they also want the violence to stop,” said Rockwell.

Organizers wanting to offer a place where anyone in the community could come and watch a show, meet new people, and possibly join ReSET CR.

“That’s been one of the most exciting things, young people saying we want to be apart of this team and we want to do this work with you. And so that’s really encouraging,” said Rockwell.

Rockwell says there’s one thing she wants those affected by gun violence to notice and embrace when it comes to ReSET CR and the events they put on.

”Working together and being part of community, being in community, is really important,” she said.

For more information on Reset CR click here.

