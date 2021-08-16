Show You Care
Blocking pattern keeps us dry

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It going to be a great stay to the week. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine and blue skies.

Looks like tonight will be the last night for overnight lows in the 50s across the area. Sunshine continues through Thursday as high pressure continues to build in. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s starting tomorrow.

Our next system moves in by the end of the week that may bring a rain and storm chance to eastern Iowa by Friday and Friday night. Mostly dry for the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

