Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bees invade Nebraska home, beekeeper removes them alive

By Brandon Tvrdy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (Gray News) - A home in Nebraska has some unwanted tenants living inside.

“His girlfriend had bees in the wall and didn’t know exactly what was going on, so he gave me a call,” Mike Dyer told WOWT-TV.

Instead of getting rid of the bees for good, the bees will be removed through a method called live bee removal.

This method keeps the bees alive instead of having them exterminated.

“You hate to destroy them because they do so much for the environment and there’s always somebody out there that can help,” Dyer said.

To remove the bees, the colony is calmed with a bee smoker while the siding is removed from the house.

The bees did their part and remained calm.

“As I watch these bees, their behavior has been excellent. It shows really good genetics. They’re very calm,” Tony Sandoval said.

Sandoval has been a beekeeper for more than a decade and Dyer and his daughter, Danielle Dyer, are doing this for the first time.

“I’ve never actually helped remove bees, but I do keep bees. Danielle and I keep bees and have a couple of beehives at our house,” said Dyer.

He says it is a good way for them to learn about bee removal and also have some quality time together.

The bees were discovered underneath the wood, but some may also be inside the house, so removing the bees will be a multi-day project.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision
One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Fair was canceled last year because of pandemic
Iowa State Fair seeing large turnout
Family of Gus Mormann suing Manchester
Family of man killed during police pursuit suing city of Manchester
The Reittinger family lives next door to the Field of Dreams. They gave up a little land to...
Family living next to Field of Dreams provides land for the game

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst admits ‘cadaver’ note made him look guilty