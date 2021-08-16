Beautiful String of August days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps the weather quiet through mid-week. Look for clear skies at night and sunshine during the day. Highs climb from the middle 80s to near 90 by Thursday. There will also be a gradual increase in moisture but how much really depends on the tropical systems Fred and Grace and where they move. Rain chances are minimal with Friday being the first, but not a guaranteed chance. Have a great night!

