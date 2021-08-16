9-year-old pulled from Jasper County lake over weekend dies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A young boy who went missing in a central Iowa state park’s lake has died, according to authorities.

According to television station KCCI, Steven Street, 9, of Melbourne, died in a Des Moines hospital after he was rescued from the lake from Rock Creek State Park at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was flown there after receiving first aid at the scene.

“The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the child and his family,” John Halferty, Jasper County Sheriff, said to KCCI over the weekend. “We would also like to thank those bystanders who provided help during this incident.”

