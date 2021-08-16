Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

9-year-old pulled from Jasper County lake over weekend dies

Water.
Water.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A young boy who went missing in a central Iowa state park’s lake has died, according to authorities.

According to television station KCCI, Steven Street, 9, of Melbourne, died in a Des Moines hospital after he was rescued from the lake from Rock Creek State Park at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was flown there after receiving first aid at the scene.

“The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the child and his family,” John Halferty, Jasper County Sheriff, said to KCCI over the weekend. “We would also like to thank those bystanders who provided help during this incident.”

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision
One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Fair was canceled last year because of pandemic
Iowa State Fair seeing large turnout
Family of Gus Mormann suing Manchester
Family of man killed during police pursuit suing city of Manchester
The Reittinger family lives next door to the Field of Dreams. They gave up a little land to...
Family living next to Field of Dreams provides land for the game

Latest News

Pediatrician gives back-to-school advice as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
UI Health Care Pediatrician gives back-to-school advice as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
University of Iowa students began moving to campus this week as the Fall semester gets underway.
University of Iowa students experience more normal move-in day, staff COVID layout plans this year
Pediatric health expert gives back-to-school advice as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Pediatric health expert gives back-to-school advice as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan