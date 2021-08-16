Show You Care
8 people shot outside NY apartment building

Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – Authorities said eight people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City apartment building early Monday.

The victims – three males and five females – were part of a large group gathered outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn just after midnight.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27. Police said they were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said minors were at the scene but were not hurt.

Police said about 100 to 150 people were listening to music in the area when the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests so far. Police said two shooters were possibly involved.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

