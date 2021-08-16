Show You Care
100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) – A California veteran celebrated his 100th birthday by recreating the World War II parachute jump he made 77 years ago.

Tom Rice stepped out of a vintage plane over the beaches of Coronado to symbolize the D-Day invasion jump he made in Normandy, France, decades ago when he was a member of the legendary 101st Airborne’s parachute infantry regiment.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and helped capture Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in Germany.

After the war he became an educator, teaching in schools for over 40 years.

Rice was aided in his birthday D-Day recreation by former U.S. Navy SEAL team members and was greeted by scores of residents and members of the military, who lined the beach to show their support.

When the centenarian was asked about his secret to longevity, he simply said, “keep moving.”

