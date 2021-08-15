Show You Care
Volunteers clean up Boscobel

Cleanup after EF3 tornado
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Boscobel located in Grant County, Wisconsin about 30 miles east of Prairie du Chein was hit by an EF3 tornado last week.

Volunteers came out to Boscobel today to help cleanup. The city’s Fire Department hosted the event.

The tornado destroyed 6 homes and damaged 20 others with many homes being just missed.

Amongst some of the volunteers are local working people like Jeremy Berge, a first responder. He explains that many people have taken on a dual role of assisting emergency management with the cleanup and still working their own jobs.

“During this entire week, the response has just been incredible. Volunteers have come from obviously locally here, they’ve come from out of state, they’ve come from other communities around southwest Wisconsin…the response has been phenomenal” Berge said.

He mentions that all of the clean-up efforts are due to people going out of their way to help. Organized groups such as Christian Ministries, are amongst one of the organized groups that came out to help.

“It’s just great, I mean it restores your faith in humanity I’ll tell you. To see this many people turn out, people that don’t even know people here, they just come here because they want to help and they have been great. It’s just been remarkable.”

Cleanup will resume tomorrow morning at 8am.

