Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Teen killed, 6 injured in lightning strike at NYC beach

By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD BEACH, N.Y. (WABC) - A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries after being struck by lightning on a New York City beach. Six others were injured in the incident.

Carlos Ramos, 13, died just hours after he was hospitalized in critical condition following a lightning strike Thursday during a fast-moving, pop-up thunderstorm. Friends of his family are devastated.

“If lightning struck one of my children, I don’t know what I’ll be doing. The thing is he was a kid. He was a good kid, a really, really good one,” said family friend Jamila Banks.

Six other people, ranging in age from 5 to 41, were hospitalized when lightning struck Orchard Beach in the Bronx. All are expected to survive their injuries.

Lifeguards saw the gathering clouds and tried to get everyone out of the water and off the beach as quickly as possible, but some were slow to respond.

Stacy Saldivar, 13, was among those injured. She had been at the beach with her family. They were running to escape a downpour of rain when lightning struck just in front of her.

“Lightning went in front of me, and I began to pass out and started shaking and blood came out of my mouth,” said Saldivar of the experience.

The next thing she remembers is waking up in the ambulance.

Lightning strike deaths in New York City are comparatively rare, with the last one taking place in Chinatown in 2002.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Moore (left) was one of 17 ball players who were extras on the Field of Dreams movie.
‘We had no concept of how big it was going to be’: Postville man says being an extra on Field of Dreams movie changed his life
Denise Stillman
Dying wish of late ‘Field of Dreams’ owner finally comes true
The Reittinger family lives next door to the Field of Dreams. They gave up a little land to...
Family living next to Field of Dreams provides land for the game
Cedar Rapids police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

The 13-year-old girl was one of seven people hospitalized after lightning struck a New York...
Teen injured in lightning strike says blood came out of her mouth
Bennie Hargrove, 13, was shot and killed at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, school after he tried...
Police: Victim of NM school shooting went to help boy being bullied
The police chief says the victim is a hero. Moments before the shooting, he was reportedly...
Middle schooler in NM fatally shot by another student, police say
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Remnants of Fred enter lower Gulf, expected to restrengthen