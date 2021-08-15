Show You Care
Pleasant mid-August weather continues

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for more of the same in the coming days as high pressure keeps our weather quiet and mild. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s to start the work week with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. A slight warming trend mid-week bumps temperatures a few degrees into the upper 80s with lows back in the 60s. Look for abundant sunshine to continue with a bit of cloud cover looking to return by mid-to-late-week and small rain chances as well. These chances appear very light and scattered and no widespread rain events are forecast through the week ahead.

