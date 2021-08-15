More sunshine today, comfortable humidity again this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on wonderful summer weather to continue today. Highs will return to the 80s with fully sunny sky, light wind and comfortable humidity. Plan on more of the same for the next few days as high pressure blocks us in thanks to Tropical Storm Fred over the southeast U.S. Gradual warming is likely here in Iowa as the week goes on with widespread upper 80s likely by Wednesday and Thursday. In theory, this will at least bring the dew points up, but time will tell as to whether it will lead to any sort of meaningful rain chance by the end of the week. The answer to that is likely not. Chances of storms at this time are kept very conservative in the 20-30% range until any sort of consensus can occur with the frontal passage. As of right now, next weekend looks mostly or entirely dry with highs into the 80s.

