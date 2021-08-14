Show You Care
Spectacular August weather continues

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our wonderful weather continues into the coming days as high pressure remains in control across the Midwest.

Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s, overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s, low humidity, and plentiful sunshine highlight the Sunday forecast and continue into the early days of the upcoming workweek.

Rain chances remain limited but do begin to creep back into the forecast Thursday along with increasing cloud cover.

