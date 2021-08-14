Show You Care
Fabulous weekend weather

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have in front of us one of the nicest weekends we could ask for from a weather perspective. Plan on highs today and tomorrow in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the low-mid 50s. This large high pressure system will stick around for the first half of next week. In terms of rain chances, it seems the earliest would be sometime on Thursday. Have a terrific weekend!

