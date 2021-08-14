EF-0 Tornado confirmed near Epworth last Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tornado touched down south of the town of Epworth on the evening of August 11.

In a statement released Friday evening, the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities confirmed an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 74 MPH touched down for about 3 minutes Wednesday evening.

The NWS office, with help from Dubuque County Emergency Management, performed a storm survey following tornado warnings on Wednesday evening, identifying a path about 3 miles southwest of Epworth. The tornado cut a damage path through mature corn and continued on into a section of timber where it caused branch damage and toppled one tree. A local farmer witnessed the tornado, reporting swirling debris.

