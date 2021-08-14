Show You Care
Community Connections hosts school clothing drive hoping to ease burden on parents

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local organization, Community Connections, is making sure kids are ready to head back into the classroom this year with clothing.

Community Connections hosted a Back to School Clothes Drive & Give-Away at Christ Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids Saturday.

Cindy Petersen and her son, Sean Zirtzman, started the group. Her son, who has a disability, came up with the idea for the drive after noticing people in our community who are struggling to make ends meet. They say especially with school starting, they wanted to help ease the financial burden on parents.

“We believe by helping others in our community, it not only helps us and them, but also it builds a better community,” said Petersen.

“If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t have this event,” said Zirtzman.

All the clothes were donated from the community. Any clothes left over will be given to area shelters.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

