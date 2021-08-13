Show You Care
WATCH: Jay Leno pulls off an epic mid-air stunt

By Jeanne Moos
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jay Leno surprised some friends by popping up outside of the cockpit of a plane – in flight.

The former host of “The Tonight Show” appeared to be hanging out midair and pretended to climb towards the cockpit.

Fake you say?

“It’s not fake, it’s real,” Leno said.

Leno says the plane, a Grumman Albatross, was flying 147 mph when he ventured outside to get a laugh from his buddies.

Leno told the host of Spike’s Car Radio Podcast that he was, “just being stupid.”

For Leno, it was impossible not to ham it up, trying to crack up his buddies by surprising them using a sort of secret hatch.

“The nose opens from the inside,” he explained. “So, I climbed out on there.”

One of the pilots demonstrated the hatch up by the nose cone and said you don’t need to be tethered in. They say it’s safer than it looks.

One Instagram poster asked, “wasn’t this a ‘Twilight Zone’ episode?”

Leno may be in the twilight of his career, but he still knows how to land a practical joke.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

