CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is Iowa in August. What beautiful weather we have in place and will continue into next week. High-pressure mow dominates the weather pattern. Quiet and comfortable are the weather words this Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 80s lows in the 50s, time to air the house out. The next chance for any rain holds off until later next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

