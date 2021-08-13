Operation Quickfind: Patrick “Pat” Croy, 71 of North Liberty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty Police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 71 year old man with Alzheimer’s who is missing.

Patrick “Pat” Croy was last seen in North Liberty in the 400 block of Front Street Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

Croy was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and may have a Vietnam hat. He’s 5′8″, weighs about 230 pounds and has tattoos on his forearms. Police say he does not have his glasses and may have a gray duffle bag with him.

Police say Croy had just come from Webster City and may be trying to get there again by walking.

Anyone with information can call North Liberty Police at (319) 356-6800.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.