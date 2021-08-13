Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nursing home vaccination rates in Iowa fall short

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, nursing home residents wait on line to receive...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, nursing home residents wait on line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. The Justice Department says it's decided against opening up any civil rights investigations against government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, in a letter to members of U.S. Congress, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(Yuki Iwamura | AP)
By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nursing home residents and staff in Iowa have been falling behind in COVID-19 vaccine rate, according to the AARP.

The AARP said vaccination rates have been improving in the last month but are still too low compared to goals, which they did not specify. Currently, in Iowa, around 90.9 percent of residents are vaccinated and 61.9 percent of staff are vaccinated. These are slightly higher than national averages, which show an 82.4 vaccination rate among residents and a 60 percent rate among staff, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in nursing homes across the country. The AARP said cases have increased by 50 percent among residents and 60 percent among staff from July 12th through the 18th.

In a press release, Nancy A. LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer, called this is a “national disgrace.”

“As the new variants are emerging, facilities cannot let preventable problems be repeated,” she said. “The key is to increase vaccinations, and do it now.”

Over 2,300 residents and staff of Iowa nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19, representing 38 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Stillman
Dying wish of late ‘Field of Dreams’ owner finally comes true
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Actors returns as MLB puts final touches on Field of Dreams game site
(Right to left) Capt. “Pistol” Rindels, family from Waterloo, IA Maj. “Zero” Carlton, from...
Iowans to lead Air Force flyover at Field of Dreams Game
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Linn County health official asks Gov. Reynolds for masking in schools
Linn County health official asks Gov. Reynolds for masking in schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies
Iowa City protest.
Excluded Workers Protest to pressure city to utilize relief funding for people who haven’t seen COVID-19 benefits
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
Pastor blames 7 COVID-19 in congregation on vaccine misinformation