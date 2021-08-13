Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim

Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According...
Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According to the MyPillow CEO, the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”(Source: KSFY, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show, FlashPoint, that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Stillman
Dying wish of late ‘Field of Dreams’ owner finally comes true
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Actors returns as MLB puts final touches on Field of Dreams game site
(Right to left) Capt. “Pistol” Rindels, family from Waterloo, IA Maj. “Zero” Carlton, from...
Iowans to lead Air Force flyover at Field of Dreams Game
Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Statehouse on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds on decision to prohibit school mask policies
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Today a federal judge in DC upheld the Biden Administration's revised eviction moratorium.
Federal judge upholds revised eviction moratorium
A deadline is approaching for businesses or live venues to apply for a stream of pandemic aid.
CBJ: Deadline approaching to apply for pandemic aid
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits