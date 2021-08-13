Iowa native ticks another stadium visit off the list by attending MLB Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tickets to see Iowa’s first ever Major League Baseball game cost more than $300. But when it came to secondary ticket sales, the price skyrocketed.

Tick Pick, a secondary ticket sales website, described the prices as similar to what you would find for tickets to the World Series. Prices went $1,000 and even $3,000.

But while tickets were pricey, one Iowa man said a ticket to Thursday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was one he had to have.

“I’ve been a baseball fan since I was a little kid,” said Matt Nelson, who is a major baseball fan. “At some point it kind of escalated. I was like hey, I want to go to this one, I wanna go to that one.”

“I have been to pro baseball games at 133 different ball parks in the United States, Canada and actually one in Taiwan. People see the country in a different way, some people go antiquing some people play different golf courses in different states. I go to ballparks and that is how you see town’s in different states she wouldn’t otherwise see.”

Nelson doesn’t just love searching to see baseball games at unique stadiums, he’s also a big fan of the “Field of Dreams.”

“I was born in 1980 so I was nine years old when the movie came out. Went to Field of Dreams in 1990, I think we want to get a 1991 growing up an hour and a half away. It has been my favorite movie ever sense. I love ball parks, film and this is the intersection of those two being a native Iowan.”

Nelson knew he wanted to go to Thursday’s game two years ago after Major League Baseball announced it was happening.

“It has been on my mind for two years. How am I going to get in. I tried the lottery no luck there. I started watching StubHub on Monday afternoon. It’s an expensive ticket but I found the price that I was looking for.”

He had to pay above the face value ticket price of $450 but to Matt it was well worth it.

“You know there’s only going to be one first game in modern day major league baseball history in the state of Iowa. I think it’ll be an experience like no other. Every ballpark that I have been to has a different experience, whether it’s the fans, facility or the game that you see. I think this will be at the very top of anything that I have witnessed.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.