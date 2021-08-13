Homeowners, business owners prepare for rush of fairgoers in need of parking

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Homeowners and business owners near the Iowa State Fairgrounds are opening up their yards and lots again for fairgoers to park.

It’s been a longstanding tradition for people living or working nearby to open up their properties and sell parking spaces for people headed to the fair. According to some people who offer up their properties, the fair has a texting system that helps them out.

“If you’re coming into the park, they let you know that the lots are full,” explained Lyndsay Lehman, who runs her parking lot on Sims Drive. “It gives a heads up to neighbors around here that we’re going to get an influx of cars.”

On a busy fair day like on weekends, Lehman says her yard is filled with nearly 50 cars. Lehman lives on Sims Drive, which is just next to the fair’s main parking lot. The street is a hot spot for fairgoers and several homeowners there have signs up offering parking spaces.

Lehman says on a good year, she parks around 800 cars on her property. It’s led to her making thousands of dollars that she always uses towards projects.

“The fair parking money has helped me to finish my kitchen, put a roof on my house, and extend my deck,” Lehman said. “This year, I’m hoping to waterproof my basement.”

According to Lehman, not having the fair last year due to the pandemic did have an impact on some people.

“The money that comes in during the fair is enough to pay the mortgage for the entire year and take care of taxes as well,” Lehman said.

Signs indicating parking spaces decorated streets nearby the fair on Thursday.

Jody Bolton and her family opened up their property along State Avenue for fairgoers. They have done so for several years, allowing people to park and only have to walk a few blocks to get to the fair’s entrance.

“We actually have cameras along our house so all of the cars are watched,” Bolton said.

Tonya Nicholson is one of the owners of P&P Small Engines on University Avenue. A few years back, they bought a piece of land at the corner of East 28th Street and University Avenue. During the Iowa State Fair, it allows up to 80 drivers to find parking that’s spaced out.

Nicholson says more than the money, they’re just happy to welcome people back.

“I felt kind of like the east side greeter of parking lots,” remembered Nicholson, recalling the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

