Great weekend weather!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a hot and stormy week, our weather will be quiet to the end of the week and into the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Overnight, temperatures fall to the mid to upper 80s with clear skies. The weekend looks great for any plans that you may have. Highs will stay in the 80s and high pressure will keep us dry well into next week. Humidity levels continue to stay comfortable as well. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.